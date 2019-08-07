Speech to Text for Storms Bring Down Trees, Power Lines

today's storm brought down 5 trees in limestone county... according to the emergency management agency there... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live from limestone county. he found out if those trees caused any damage... ... out of the five trees the limestone county emergency management agency told us about... the one that caused damage was this one... on lintzville road... where it knocked down power lines... leaving 15 homes in the dark... according to athens utilities... kevin barnes/lives on lintzville road "looks at least a hundred years old because it's got a pretty wide girth." the tree on lintzville road fell at the end of kevin barnes' driveway... he was sitting in his living room during the storm... kevin barnes/lives next to fallen tree "it was raining so hard and i heard a boom thinkin' us having a tin roof somethin' might have fell on the roof." nats: nothing fell on his roof... it was the sound of this massive tree falling... nats: cleanup crews told me the biggest challenge was dealing with the power lines caught in the limbs... nats: they couldn't start cleaning it up until they were sure there was no electricity flowing through them... nats: barnes is sad to see the tree go... kevin barnes/lives next to fallen tree "it's unfortunate, you know, cause it had privacy with the leaves and the limbs and now it appears most of our privacy is going to be gone." just about an hour ago crews on scene told me it would take maybe an hour or two to get the tree out of the road... after that... athens utilities expects they will be able to get power back on to the fifteen homes out there within an hour... reporting live in athens... kody fisher...