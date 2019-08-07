Speech to Text for 2020 football schedules released

in atl august 31. the football schedules for 2020 are released for the sec. and boy we got some things to discuss. lets look at alabamas first. this is the full schedule but i'm going to hit the high points. the georgia bulldogs come to bryant denney. first time the two have met during regular season since 2015. bama is taking on lsu november 7... and lookey lookey, the tide play texas a&m the week before the iron bowl.. no cupcakes in 2020, folks! bama's bye week is halloween. so auburn has an equally tough opponent the week before iron bowl next season. its the first time since 2002 both the tide and tigers faced an sec opponent before their biggest rivals. pretty crazy if you think about it. again , just touching the highlights. auburn starts season at home against alcorn state before playing north carolina in atlanta the following week. auburn is adding kentucky, to their sec east slate, playing the wildcats before auburn goes to uga in octboer. that is a big change, something many auburn fans wanted. next week is a&m... so uga pushed to october, maybe this will help iron bowl preperation... oh wait... auburn has lsu the week before the iron bowl, thats the sec team i was talking about . the other tigers come to the plains.. before auburn goes to bryant denney. auburn's bye week is october 24. ad-lib sports cross talk