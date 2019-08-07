Speech to Text for Auburn goes full pads this week

kicks off august 22. auburn practiced in pads tuesday. and it was a day for the players to feel the heat in all its glory, as they gear up for the hot days on the plains this fall. but who will be the qb for the tigers.... gus malzahn is still working freshman bo nix and red shirt freshman joey gatewood at the position.the quarterbacks will participate in the tigers' scrimmage thursday, but no contact. in fact, malzahn says the qb's wont be live till the first game of the season....despite doing having them play contact in the spring. i think it was good for them to feel too what its like to be tackled in college football and what its like to go live, we are in a good situation, to make them no contact the rest of fall. malzahn added cord sandberg deserves to be talked about too. the third string qb, and former pro baseball player is a leader in the qb room. malzahn said