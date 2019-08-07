Clear

Pre-season high school rankings released

North Alabama teams on pre-season rankings

i want to tell ya'll about some teams who are on the pres season top 10 in their respective classes, repping north alabama because good be a good indicator of who can make the playoffs. in 7a, no north alabama team starts the season in top 10, but in 6a muscle shoals comes in at number 3. in 5a...madison academy, vigor and russellville are nubmer 4.8. and 10 in the top 10. 4a... deshler the state runner up starts the season at number 9. in 3a geraldine is number 9.. in 2a the reigning state champs, fyffe red devils enter the season number 1, and collinsville number 8. and in 1a... mars hill bible the 2018 champs enter at number 1. season
