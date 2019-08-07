Clear

Brooks Sweetees back from World Series

The 6U softball team placed third in tournament

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events