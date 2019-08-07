Speech to Text for 6th annual Warriors to the Workforce event held at the Von Braun Center

new at 5 -- more than two hundred veterans came to the von braun center today for the 6th annual warriors to the workforce event. the event is a job fair where major companies come together and talk with veterans looking for employment. many job seekers get their resumes critiqued and some even walk away with interviews from companies like boeing and redstone federal credit union. one veteran says events like this help her start the next phase of her life. "they actually help you narrow down what kind of position you are looking for which is helpful for alot of people who don't necessarily know what they're going to do next" the next warriors to the workforce event will be in march of 2020.