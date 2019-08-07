Speech to Text for Safety A Main Concern For County Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students are returning home after the first day of school for madison city and county schools today. a new school year always brings some type of change. waay 31's alexis scott shows us what's new at madison county schools this year. as parents and kids are getting back into the groove of school... madison county officials want to let you know they are here for you no matter what. whether that be with safety on the road or construction projects on different schools. tim hall, madison county school system "we want to work with everyone as we all get in our routine and get back to the back to school mode," tim hall is the spokesperson for the madison county school system. he told me wednesday morning everything went well except for one small thing... tim hall, madison county school system "there are traffic issue. getting everybody in, getting everyone dropped off, getting everyone out," hall told me there were a couple of changes at drop off and pick up. but he also said, there are more new and younger drivers on the road and they want to ensure everyone's safety. the madison county sheriff's office is also on the look out for people not paying attention in school zones. tim hall, madison county school system "maybe when school's out they might not be paying as much attention as they should. that's where drivers will have to do extra work for those children," hall told me there is always a plan of action, especially for first day struggles. this is one thing some of central school's students appreciate. julia anne williams, 6th grader "they make sure that every single time something goes wrong they have a plan filed out perfectly and they practice it over and over again so every student is safe always," 5th grader hannah gayle ancell just wants everyone to do the right thing... just keep her and her friends out of harm's way. hanna gayle ancell, 5th grader "make good choices," hall also told me across the county, they're spending nearly 60-million dollars on safety upgrades... expansions.. . and renovations. he wants to create an elite school system for parents and students. reporting in madison county, alexis scott waay-31 news this week the madison county sheriff's office is patrolling all school zones. and the madison county school system wants parents to reach out