Speech to Text for First Day For Three New Preschool Programs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today was the first day for three new preschools in marshall county. waay31s sierra phillips is live at one of the preschool locations where she found out what this means for students, sierra? i'm here at brindlee mt. primary school where new preschool classes are now being held. the other two locations are at asbury, and claysville. claysville will now just be solely focused on preschool with 5 different classes-- the kindergarten through 4th grade classes are now at the kate duncan d.a.r school about 10 miles away. according to the district, that shuffle was due to low enrollment numbers. superintendent cindy wigley told me the three new programs are all thanks to a state grant. she also added quote "the magic begins with preschool!" also with the grant money, the district added a new job search program at the marshall county technical school. reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news.