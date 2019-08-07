Speech to Text for Decatur Back to School

"back to school" coverage all week! in decatur tonight - we're learning more about school safety. after the mass shootings this past weekend, waay 31's scottie kay learned what security measures decatur city schools have in place. the decatur city school system is in the process of adding extra entry security at elementary schools, like here at banks caddell, and parents are happy to hear it. decatur city school officials want to reassure parents their children are in good hands, and they do everything they can to keep them safe. for example, last year, someone called decatur high school and threatened to show up with a gun. although the threat was not credible, the school treated it like it was, and both the high school and middle school were placed on lockdown immediately. school officials tell me they train for these types of things constantly. and they have school resource officers ready to respond. "i've seen at least four police officers in the building, and there are at least four or five driving around the school, which is a big comfort. safety is number one when it comes to my child." decatur city school officials tell me their top priority has always been students' safety, and that priority won't change with a new school year. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31