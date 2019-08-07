Speech to Text for Doug Jones in Huntsville

buy guns. right now, there's bipartisian support for gun reform after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people over the weekend. waay31's steven dilsizian questioned the senator on what specifically he wants to see and what he's doing to make it happen. take standup: just inside these doors of the von braun center, senator doug jones emphasized the importance of finding an equal medium when it comes to gun control. he says the goal is to reduce the number of people that die from firearms. take sot: sen. doug jones - alabama senator "one of the things that i worry about in response to these tragedies, is that people start talking about this and they kind of go to corners" alabama senator doug jones says no matter what your gun control beliefs are, there needs to be conversations about how to address the problem at hand. take sot: sen. doug jones - alabama senator "we need to seriously be looking at things like universal background checks, we need to seriously be looking at what they call the red flag laws the early warning laws" the red flag laws allow police to temporarily confiscate firearms from people a judge deems a danger to themselves or others. alabama does not have a red flag law. the senator would not go into detail about how exactly these changes could be made. i talked to jennifer aguilar, a united states veteran, who thinks another avenue needs to be explored. take sot: jennifer aguilar - united states veteran "mental health is a huge concern in this country and it's something that is ignored alot of times" president trump also said he's open to background checks. but, others point the finger at the president and blame his anti-immigrant for the shooting in texas. that's not a topic senator jones wanted to focus on when we talked wednesday morning. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.