Speech to Text for Stolen Guns

waay 31's sydney martin worked to learn more about the burglary. amanda winfield, lives in huntsville, "it's scary. for one we don't know who did it. we don't know the reason behind it" amanda winfield said she's on edge knowing stolen guns are in an unknown man's possession somewhere in the area. huntsville police said officers responded to redstone pawn around 2 o'clock wednesday morning because the alarm was going off. officers discovered a door towards the back of the shop was pried open. amanda winfield, lives in huntsville,"i just hope and pray that they will find whoever stole the guns and we don't need more guns out here on the streets." police said surveillance video captured an unidentified man entering the business and taking several guns. however, police haven't told us how many or what type of guns were stolen. "getting the guns into the wrong hands it can be very very dangerous for everyone." waay 31 went by the store wednesday and was told by an assistant manager the owners did not want to talk about the burglary. now, people in the community hope whoever stole the guns, returns them. "i don't know you. you don't know me. but i don't want you to get in trouble for something that can be avoided." in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. if you know anything about the burglary or who stole the guns you're asked