Speech to Text for 2 Bodies Found Lauderdale Co Home

waay31's breken terry shows us what's next in the investigation. look live: the bodies of the two people found inside a car at this home on cr 456 are now on their way to the state forensics lab to get properly identified. we know that volunteer firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the two individuals from the car. the lauderdale co sheriff's office tells us that a possible family member came to this area looking for thier loved ones and when they came to this home that's when they found the two people in this car investigatos beleieve the two people had been in the car for days if not weeks and because of the decomposition of the bodies it took a long time to process the scene. in lauderdale co bt waay31. waay31 did speak with some residents in the area they told us they didn't know anyone was living or renovating the home where the two people