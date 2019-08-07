Speech to Text for 08/07/19 Evening Weather

than planned. through this evening some stronger thunderstorms could produce damaging straight line winds. in fact, a marginal risk for severe weather exists for the entire valley through early thursday morning. while the main threat is damaging wind, stronger storms can also produce small hail and flooding rain. afternoon and evening thunderstorms will remain possible each afternoon heading into this weekend. coverage will likely pick up friday with widespread thunderstorms expected for the tennessee valley. afternoon highs will continue to warm to the low 90s with isolated mid 90s possible nearly every afternoon through next week.