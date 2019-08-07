Speech to Text for Alabama A&M opens fall practice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama isn't the only team with goals of a championship win this year, alabama a&m is on the hunt for a title as well. the bulldog players hit the ground running early this morning for the first practice of fall camp. a&m finished last season with a 6-5 overall record, and during the southwestern athletic conference media day in july, the bulldogs heard that they are projected to finish second in the swac east behind the defending conference champs alcorn state. head coach connell maynor says this teams goal is a championship and they've got a chip on their shoulders. coach maynor says while everyone's excited, the main goal is to practice like they play. "you know everyone's excited, it's the first day of practice, we expect those guys, you can't coach effort and we expect them to give effort and be excited, and you know they are. they know they were 5-2 in the conference last year and they had their first winning season so if they could have won those other two games they would have been conference champs so they know we're right there, they know we got a good football team and we can play with anybody in the league and now we just got to get it done." this team is getting ready and looking forward to their first game against morehouse college in the black college football hall of fame classic