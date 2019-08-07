Speech to Text for Morard playing well in national tournament

home too! we'll be keeping up! im sure a lot of golf has been played this summer... but one randolph raider is tearing it up on the national scene. senior michaela morard is tied for six after two days of play at the u.s. womens ameateur championship! the tourney is west point, mississippi. she shot a 74 today, two over. so overall she's three under and tied for six place. she's moving past stroke play and will face an opponent wednesday. it's the 119th playing of the tournament. morard is a golf star in alabama, and she plans to continue her golf career at the capstone. the university of