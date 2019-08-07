Speech to Text for TieDye Ninja to compete on national television

has their own ninja. and she's just getting started. i'm talking about aubriella hair- ston aka tie dye ninja. the rainsville native is participating in american ninja warrior junior!! her competition airs later this year. she just won the state games of america last month too! here's here doing her thing on the course. makes my hands sweat just watching! aubriella trains at the ninja obstacle academy in huntsville, and her dad even built her a course in her house!!!! so she can practice