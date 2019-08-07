News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
BREAKING NEWS Florence police: Man charged after taking money from juvenile at yard sale
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
LawCall at 11: Dog Owners
Attorney Michael Timberlake discusses dog bites and dog owners responsibilities.
Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:35 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Few Clouds
83°
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
86°
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
82°
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
84°
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
84°
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Decatur police: Woman defends herself with hot grease in dispute with burglary suspect
Huntsville Police investigate shooting at auto body shop on South Memorial Parkway
Family struggles on first day of school after Limestone County teen dies in crash
Man recaptured less than 5 minutes after escaping Madison County Jail
Officials say Decatur church was wrongfully used as a shelter
North Jackson's new era under new head coach
Ex-girlfriend cites red flags in breakup with Dayton shooter
WAAY 31 uncovers mistake in school supplies list
UPDATE: Huntsville police looking for suspects after shooting on Beard Street
Stanfield's Restaurant in Muscle Shoals closed after fire
Community Events