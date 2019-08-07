Speech to Text for LawCall: Stacking Insurance Policies

we get to a show on point we pull some out. we'll have some tonight. we have tommy siniard from siniard, timberlake & league. >> tommy siniard: hello sharon. sharon had a birthday. it was her 39th birthday again. >> sharon doviet: thank you. >> tommy siniard: happy birthday. >> sharon doviet: thank you. we were getting started about stacking policies. uninsured, underinsured motorist coverage. first off, what is that? what is the importance? >> tommy siniard: so if you drive a car in alabama, you are entitled to have uninsured motorist coverage in addition to liability coverage. you have to have the liability coverage >> sharon doviet: by law. >> tommy siniard: by law. most people, i'm going to say 90% plus has uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and that is for situations where you are injured by another motorist through their negligence, and they have either no coverage or inadequate coverage for the harm they have caused you. doesn't cover property damage, just injury. but if they have no insurance or the minimum limits, let's say it's $25,000, and that's all they have, and you have two broken bones and a hospitalization, well, that's not enough. so if you exhaust their liability limits or they don't have any liability limits, then you can turn to your own coverage and make a claim for uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. , people say i don't want to do that, it's this guy's fault >> sharon doviet: why should i buy that? >> tommy siniard: but you've been buying it since you were 16 years old, most folks have. and so the other benefit is under alabama law, not tennessee law, is you can stack your coverage. let's suppose you have $25,000 of uninsured motorist coverage, 25 per person, 50,000 per occurrence, so more than one person in the car, and you have three cars that you insure with full coverage, which includes uninsured motorist. you can stack up to three policies. 25, 50, 75. so it adds a level of insurance, if you will, to the horrible situation, if you're injured by another motorist who does not have enough coverage or no coverage >> sharon doviet: and a huge number of people on the roads in alabama do not have. >> tommy siniard: i tell people -- i'm not an insurance salesman, but you need more rather than less. it's not expensive to double that amount or quadruple that amount, and people think, well, i'm -- you know, i've got health insurance, i don't need that. well, you do. you really do. some very high fraction of everybody driving around out there either has no coverage or $25,000