Back to School Team Coverage (Dekalb county)

Students heading back to class.

coverage continues in sand mountain where jackson and dekalb county schools, and scottsboro and fort payne city schools return today. waay 31's casey albritton is live in dekalb county with some brand new information. casey? live pat, marie... students here in dekalb county will return this year with a school resource officer at every school. in jackson county, the district will focus on mental health. administrators tell me the goal this year is to be a trauma- sensitive school system. the county will be working with a doctor to help students who suffer from p-t-s-d... from experiencing things that children shouldn't go through. in addition to improving mental health... this is also the first year that every student in the district will have access to a chrome book. live in dekalb county, casey
