Speech to Text for Back to School Team Coverage (Marshall county)

safe.. let's check back in with waay31s sierra phillips who is live in marshall county with what arab city school students and parents can expect this year, sierra? just a fifteen minute drive from where i am now in arab city schools today will be a test to see if the new out of city attendance fee has curbed some of their overcrowding issues. the fee for new students who do not live in arab is 500 dollars for the first child, 300 for the second, and 200 for the third. the new interim superintendent stacie pace told waay31 this week that the student to teacher ratio was looking quote "very good." last year 100 students attended that lived outside arab. this week at arab primary school classes will dismiss 20 minutes early to help with traffic. starting monday classes will dismiss at their normal time. reporting live in arab sierra phillips waay31 news.