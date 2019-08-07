Clear
Hacking and School Districts.

Local Districts battle against hackers.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 8:11 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

a cyber attack forced a south alabama school district to delay the start of school twice ... and it's something that could happen here. madison county schools tell us if a student or teacher clicked the wrong link while connected to the internet -- it could give hackers access to school information. so everyone needs to be careful with their clicks. "no matter how busy you are, or how trusting you are never click on an email or text first without carefully considering whether it is legitimate." madison city schools says it met with technology staff and teachers about the recent cyber attacks. we reached out to huntsville schools and the district told us they have a comprehensive security system to keep everything
