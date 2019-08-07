Speech to Text for Back to School Team Coverage (Madison county)

happening today, thousands of students will head out the door and start a brand new school year. here's a live look at i-565, traffic doesn't seem too bad right now...but in a few hours it could be packed with back to school traffic. right now, we have team coverage this morning across north alabama. we start with waay 31's rodneya ross in madison county. rodneya? pat...marie... more than 19- thousand madison county students will return today. but madison city students also go back, and they'll likely see new faces in the staff. vo the district hired 16 new staff members -- nine of those teachers -- less than 24 hours before schools open their doors. and they tell us they're not done. the district is expected to hire up to 15 more employees next week. superintendent robby parker tells us the city of madison is rapidly growing ... and more employees are needed to provide a quality education. "last year, from the first day of school to the last day of school, we grew, after school had started, 500 students!" we know the new nine teachers will be spread across five schools in the district. in addition to the teachers, a new bus driver and cafeteria worker were also hired. reporting live in madison co, rr, waay 31 news.