Speech to Text for Team School Coverage (Decatur)

we're continuing our back-to-school coverage in decatur where students are heading back to the classroom today. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay. she's joining us live from decatur high school with some changes you can expect to see on your way in this morning. scottie? vo: decatur city school officials tell me the new entrance not only helps out bus drivers, but will make it a lot easier for parents whose children are car riders. they're hoping that by having the buses come in from a different entrance than the cars, it will prevent issues in the parking lot. but even with the new entrance, school officials tell me they still expect to have some delays and traffic issues this morning, saying this is common for the first day back. they're asking that parents and other drivers have patience as the traffic patterns develop. they also want to remind folks not to pass buses when they are loading or unloading. doing so is against the law. live: speaking of buses, district officials tell me they are short on drivers, and if anyone is interested in applying, they should contact transportation director chip miller. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31