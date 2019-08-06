Speech to Text for Decatur police: National Night Out could help prevent mass shootings

decatur police say the 36th annual "national night out" event happening tonight can help prevent mass shootings like the ones in el paso and dayton ... waay 31's kody fisher is live in decatur... he found out exactly how the event can save lives... ... one of several block parties around decatur for national night out wrapped up right here at butch matthews field a little more than hour ago... police tell me by bonding with the community... people will feel more comfortable in speaking up when they see warning signs that could lead to mass shootings... nats: william matthews lives in decatur... and stepped up to cook for the national night out block party in the northwest part of town... nats: he says this event gained importance over the weekend when the mass shootings in el paso and dayton happened... william matthews/lives in decatur "if we see something that's out of the ordinary we can tell the police department and have that relationship to where we're all in this together." that's the message he's trying to pass along to kids at the event... william matthews/lives in decatur "cause we don't want no shootin' in decatur no big shootin' like that, do we?" nats: officer jami jones has coordinated the national night out event for decatur police all three years they've participated... he says, throwing a football with neighborhood kids... nats: and speaking with parents... fosters trust and a sense of community that he feels is being lost... but which could help prevent mass shootings... jami jones/decatur police department "all the parents knew where their kids were. all the parents knew who the other parents were, the kids names, and they would grow up together. you wouldn't have that type of violence so sporadically like we're having now." nats: matthews tells me the bond created here is what the community needs to prevent crime of all kinds... and not just mass shootings... william matthews/lives in decatur "we've got to be a family and this is the start of being a family." officer jones tells me... the benefits from national night out are seen slowly... compared to three years ago... he sees fewer people afraid of officers... and more people willing to work with police to keep communities safe... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news... in north alabama - florence, huntsville and madison also participate in national night out. there are 52 cities across the state that take part in the event.