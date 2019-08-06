Speech to Text for Madison County School Gets New Look

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information. today we got our first look inside a multi-million dollar renovation project at one school in madison county. tomorrow, students at new market school will see for the first time what we're about to show you. waay 31's ashley carter takes us inside the new look for the new market school. these corridors i'm standing between right now were not even here when students left in may. the renovations turned this school into one big building making it safer and more convenient for kids and teachers. <pkg keri smith, principal: "i know that for years to come it's going to have large benefits for our community and our school." keri smith is the principal of the new market school... she started working at the school more than 20 years ago and it looks a lot different now than it did then. she's excited to see how the students react to the new look. keri smith, principal: "their eyes are just large and just beaming and just a smile on their face, and honestly just like they've come to a place that they've always dreaming about being at." the madison county school district spent more than 2 million dollars were spent on the renovation. one of the biggest changes. these hallways connecting every building. before...some students needed to walk outside portable classrooms and use a badge to get into another building.... which was a safety concern for many of the parents smith said as the head of the school...having all the kids in one building gives everyone peace of mind. keri smith, principal: "it's something that you never hope will happen to anybody on your school campus, but just to know that they're all enclosed under one roof, something that we wanted here since i came here almost 21 years ago." amber moore, parent: "as a parent, i'm very pleased at the increase of safety this new renovations provide for our school." some work is still being done to the outside of the school...but it's all set to be completed by the end of the school year. in madison county...ashley carter....waay 31 news> classes for madison county schools begin tomorrow. to see the schedule for start times for this upcoming school year you can go online at waay tv dot com watch