Speech to Text for New Bible School Opens Its Doors

new at six. a new school year means a new school for some students in athens. today, people marched from the old athens bible school to the new one for a ribbon-cutting in front of the new facility on highway 31 across the street from athens high school. waay 31's scottie kay was there and found out how important this move is for the people involved and asked if there are any traffic concerns with two schools on one street. ll intro: in just two days, students will walk through these doors into brand new classrooms. but the folks i spoke with say many old traditions will still live on in this new building. pkg: bill murrell, coach "i am now coaching grandchildren of people who were on the first and second teams that i ever had here." if you went to athens bible school, you probably know bill murrell. murrell started coaching there almost 50 years ago. his kids and grandchildren also went to the old school on hoffman street. bill murrell, coach "there were opportunities to go elsewhere, but the family here, the parents, the kids, the administration, the teachers, it's just a fantastic place." murrell believes the place will get even better with the opening of the new facility. and he's not the only one who thinks so. stanley mcnatt, school resource officer "we need more of this throughout the state of alabama. i wish we had them everywhere." jane britnell is a former athens bible school teacher and says her own children and grandchildren also went to or are still going to school here. jane britnell, grandparent "it's just what the children deserve. they've made it all these years because of the wonderful teachers and examples. now, they have the great facility to go with it." they may also have some traffic with athens high school across the street. police told me they plan on monitoring the situation and will make any appropriate adjustments. murrell's only focus is on the future. bill murrell, coach "we had 76 great years at the other building. and, with this new facility, we think we can have 76 more." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news classes