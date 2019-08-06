Speech to Text for Inmate Recaptured Just Minutes After Escape

tonight the man on your screen, onteria beasley, is back in the madison county jail after escaping for less than five minutes. the sheriff's office said he made it about 200 yards away before being caught! thanks for joining us this evening. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin is live near the jail tonight after talking with people about beasley's escape. sydney? dan, najahe-- the madison county sheriff's office told me detention officers found beasley here on fiber street last night...people at the huntsville public safety complex in front of the jail told me they want to know how he got out. teri garner, lives in huntsville,"they supposed to be secure. they supposed to be in handcuffs. i don't get it." people in huntsville told me they want to know how ontaria beasley escaped from the madison county jail monday night. the sheriff's office said detention officers took beasley to a temporary holding area about 8-thirty and he was able to leave the jail. they won't give any more details on how he walked out or where he exited. frederick huff, lives in madison county, "he'll be on dumbest criminals. one of the most dumbest criminals then." the sheriff's office said beasley was located about 200 yards away...and taken back into the jail without any problems. i pressed deputies for more answers but they don't want people knowing about any potential escape routes. teri garner, lives in huntsville, "he just added more time to himself that's about it." some people i talked told me they're surprised he didn't get further away from the jail in the about 5 minutes he was gone. teri garner, lives in huntsville,"real quick. and they wouldn't stay local. they wouldn't stay close. because they know they got dogs and stuff. so do what you gotta do." others told me they've spent time in the madison county jail but never thought about escaping. frederick huff, lives in madison county, "i wanted out the right way. i wasn't going to sneak out. i'm not that type of guy." beasley was in jail monday night on drug charges after being booked in july. now, the sheriff's office said he faces escape charges as well. frederick huff, lives in madison county, "something that trivial he would have been out and back to his life...now he's got worse charges." tonight the sheriff's office said it's reviewing and evaluating its procedures and policies for the jail to prevent this from happening again. live in huntsville sm