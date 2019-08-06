Speech to Text for Police Looking For Suspect Who Broke Into SUV

android devices. tonight-- huntsville police are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle at a body shop. the shop's owner caught it happening and shot at the suspect who got away. waay 31's sydney martin went to good guys garage on memorial parkway near meadowbrook drive... where at least one neighbor isn't surprised. audrey russell, works nearby, "i'm not really shocked unfortunately it's just the world we live in." audrey russel works at a body shop nearby the one broken into early tuesday morning...and said securing the vehicles when they leave for the night.. is a top priority. audrey russell, works nearby,"either in the shop or a locked gate. we have security cameras that see at night. things like that to try to prevent that." huntsville police said officers in south huntsville actually heard the shotgun...and responded to good guys garage where the owner told them he shot at a man breaking into a tahoe on his lot. audrey russell, works nearby,"i never know why anyone's a thief but just being lazy a thief is lazy." the owner didn't want to go on camera but told me the suspect stole a car part worth about a thousand dollars. police said the suspect also left behind a backpack and his cell phone.. audrey russell, works nearby,"proves my point they're not smart. thieves are lazy and stupid. " investigators don't believe the suspect was hit. in the meantime, nearby auto shops said they'll make sure everything is secure when they leave for the night. audrey russell, works nearby,"well makes me make sure the hatches are buttoned down even more." syd, "huntsville police are working to identify the suspect who broke into the suv tuesday morning. anyone with information is urged to contact police. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the owner of the shop told us he opened it about 7 year the owner of the shop told us he opened it about 7 year ago and operates it alone. he said he's only had one other break-in prior to this mornings. someone