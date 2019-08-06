Speech to Text for Church Closed Until Repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five, a local church is closed until it makes tens of thousands of dollars in repairs and is properly licensed as a shelter for people in need. the decatur fire department said saint andrews church of grace on memorial drive in decatur is too dangerous to be in. waay 31's scottie kay went inside the church and learned this closure impacts people outside of the congregation. ll intro: church members here at saint andrews church of grace are no longer able to sit in these pews on sunday and worship. but the pastor tells me, if this building is condemned, it will impact more than just the church members. pkg:barry strong, pastor "in 17 years of ministry, no one has ever been hurt at st. andrews church. everyone has always felt safe at st. andrews church." barry strong has been the pastor at saint andrews church of grace in decatur for seventeen years. he's fallen in love with the century-old building, but more than that, he loves the people it holds. that's why he was upset when the decatur fire department forced it to close. strong says the community relies on the church for food and support. barry strong, pastor "they come here and they feel like they fit in. they have a chance. for this to be taken away from themi'm not fighting this for meit's the people who are here that we've been a leaning post for. those are the people i'm very concerned about." firefighters are also concerned. they found bedrooms and bunks inside, near the church's daycare, "tippy- toes." the building is not approved for overnight stay or residential occupancy. barry strong, pastor "there was a pregnant woman upstairs, nine months pregnant, had nowhere to go. the love that god asked us to have, i could not turn that woman away." decatur's community development department told me the church is not condemned but does need about 80 thousand dollars of maintenance and mechanical work. plus it needs to fix wiring and plumbing problems barry strong, pastor "i've got about fifteen toilets and all of them flush properly. all of my water works, it comes on and goes off. what is it that plumbing is supposed to do? the plugs work. what is it that electricity is supposed to do?" strong is now praying the city will let him keep the church's doors open and the lights on. barry strong, pastor "i wish they would look to the better angels of their nature and understand that this is a church that's helping people." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news pastor strong says he will be working on the repairs. in the meantime, his church members will have to meet at another location for their services. that location