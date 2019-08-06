Speech to Text for City Schools Adding New Employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 -- madison city schools approved the hiring of 16 new employees, including 9 new teachers today -- less than 24 hours before students head back to school. thank you for join us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside the school board with why the additions are coming? the school district continues to see more and more students enroll and because of that growth, the superintendent says more teachers are needed. in fact, a week from today, 10 to 15 more employees could be hired! take pkg: take sot: robby parker - madison city schools superintendent "today we hired 16 new staff members, 9 were teachers, and we will continue to hire new teachers as our population continues to grow" that's the reason madison city schools called a special meeting tuesday as the district prepares for the first day of school. the school board approved hiring more school employees after parker noticed another increase in the number of enrolled students. along with the school teachers, a bus driver and cafeteria worker were added. whittney myers has two children in madison city schools and was excited to hear more school employees are being hired. take sot: whittney myers - madison city school parents "i definitely think its a good thing because when there is more one on one with the staff in general and making a smaller group of kids, i think its easier to pay attention to what's going on around them" and more could be on the way. the next school board meeting is planned for next tuesday and the district says another 10-15 employees are expected to be hired. parker says the district plans on adding more employees as the number of students rise -- something that happens during the school year! take sot: robby parker - madison city schools superintendent "last year, from the first day of school to the last day of school, we grew, after school had started, 500 students!" myers believes the more employees hired, the better. having more people working to provide the best education possible is worth it to her. take sot: whittney myers - madison city school parents "as far as education goes, as a taxpayer, im willing to pay the 9 teachers are spread across 5 schools. im told they are mostly filling brand new teacher positions created. tomorrow they will determine exactly more workers are needed at this