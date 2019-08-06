Speech to Text for Madison County Health Department seeing spike in school-year vaccines

be done earlier. time is running out to make sure your child is vaccinated before school. the madison county health department says it is on pace to provide more vaccines than last year. waay 31's steven dilsizian went to find out why parents are waiting so long - and what you may still need to do. the madison county health department offers multiple vaccines to children 18 and younger. but the type of vaccine all depends on the child's age and immunization history! take sot: shelbrina lomax - registered nurse "we're seeing 30 patients in the morning and 30 in the afternoon, a total of 60 patients a day" shelbrina lomax said this is one of the busiest weeks for vaccinations at the madison county health department. she told me more and more parents are waiting until the last minute to make sure their child is vaccinated before school. needs answering. why are parents waiting so long? what vaccinations are needed? one parent says she makes sure everyone in her family is vaccinated. take sot: zenovya stevens - parent "my husband has been vaccinated, ive been vaccinated, my older two have been vaccinated, we do all that we can to keep ourselves protected and we just hope for the best" the health department started holding free back to school immunizations two weeks ago and already saw more children than last year. supervisor crystal tolliver said the department provided 507 students with vaccines last year.. a number it's on pace to break through. take sot:do you have a better sot? it repeats the line before. does the mom have something you can use? should the prior sentence just go away? crystal tolliver - madison county health department supervisor "last year we saw over 500 patients to get the vaccines and this year we are already at 400 and we still have the rest of the week to go, so i think we're going to exceed that number" the health department wants the public to know getting vaccinated helps build immunity to certain viruses. lomax says many of the people getting their shots now, are the ones that truly need them. take sot: shelbrina lomax - registered nurse "some of the patients that are coming in are either behind on vaccines or have not been immunized at all" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. the madison county health department is open from 9 am to 3 pm. they will be holding the free vaccine clinics through this friday. a new study shows alabama is one of the strictest states when it comes to vaccinations! it ranks 5 in the country when it comes to limiting exemptions for shots. right now -- 47 states allow exemptions for religious beliefs. 17 states allows a wide range of "philosophical" exemptions. the world health organization said the anti- vaccination movement is a top 10 threat to global health.