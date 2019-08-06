Speech to Text for Businesses gearing up for 8th annual Huntsville Restaurant Week

community. the start of the 8th annual huntsville restaurant week is just a few days away and local restaurants are gearing up for a week they say is so important for their business more than 50 restaurants and breweries are participating in the 10 day event and will have different specials for customers to try out each day. mayors tommy battle and paul finley both spoke about the importance weeks like these have on the community and encouraged the public to come out and support local businesses. one chef said weeks like these are important because it brings new people into their restaurants and allows them to showcase the new things they have on their menus it brings people to your restaurants, you know it creates so much of an atmosphere of places people don't even know anything about huntsville restaurant week is kicking off august 9th and each day visitors can enter themselves into a giveaway by simply hashtagging dine-hsv and posting it on their social media.