Speech to Text for A block of 530a 7-10-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's wednesday, july 10th. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm will robinson-smith. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what you need to know for your morning commute. rob? happening today-- governor key ivey will be in huntsville for her annual alabama update luncheon. waay31's casey albritton is live with what we can expect the governor to talk about... casey? will...alyssa... the luncheon is happening here at the von braun center this afternoon... and governor ivey is expected to give updates on key state issues. this year the huntsville madison county chamber is a well known huntsville real estate agent is out on bond this morning after being arrested for harassment. william russell -- who's known as russ russell -- was arrested and booked into the madison county jail tuesday afternoon. huntsville police say he's charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live from the huntsville police department with what we know about his arrest. live will...alyssa...we know russ russell spent less than hours behind bars tuesday afternoon -- but what's really interesting is the alleged harassment that landed him in jail. we talked to witnesses who told us all of this started over a parking spot. vo we're told the harassment took place a merchant's walk off south memorial parkway and it allegedly lasted several months. witnesses tell us russell harassed the victim over how she parked in the parking lot posting signs to call her out. we talked to russell over the phone -- and he admitted to us he posted the signs -- with one sign demanding the victim pick up her quote "cancer sticks and dog poop". he also admitted to renting a car that witnesses say he parked police in owens crossroads hired a former madison county sheriff's deputy - whose was recently at the center of a controversy.. jeff graves resigned from the sheriff's office in may after posting comments about a huntsville teenagers suicide on social media. now -- he's a full time officer for the owens cross department. people we talked with say they believe he deserves a second chance. "everybody deserves a fair chance. everybody deserves to speak for whatever they want to speak for, but if you're going to hire a position just respect it. because we got to respect the law too." the police chief told waay 31 the department stands behind graves, and feels he will be a good addition to the team. the limestone county sheriff's office needs help identifying the woman you see on your screen. deputies say this surveillance footage shows her stealing items from a dollar general store. if you know anything about her or the incident -- contact the limestone county sheriff's office this morning, suspects who tried to use someone else's credit card in tuscaloosa is still on the run. the tuscaloosa police department needs help identifying these suspects. they tried to use a stolen credit card several times in the area. anyone with information about the suspects are asked to call crime stoppers. a man accused of recording women in an alabama gym changing room has posted bond. hoover police charged brandon aldridge with 13 counts of aggravated criminal surveillance. police say a vicitm noticed a reflection of an object in a mirror in a changing stall. a few days later -- she noticed a phone recording her in the stall. authorities determined aldridge recorded 8 woman -- some of them multiple times. a female graduate student was found dead in student housing at alabama a and m university.. university officials identified the woman as 32- year old deloi cook. they say she was working on her masters degree as a communications specialist. she was found dead inside at normal hills student apartments monday night. one student said she's shocked by the death and wants to help the grieving family... i know for a fact that we're all praying together and that we'll do anything possible to assist the family in the death and that we're always here to support. university officials say they don't believe foul play was involved... an investigation into her death is ongoing. waay 31 is digging deeper to learn who is holding 3-m accountable for potentially toxic chemicals in the tennessee river. the company said it will investigate old landfills in morgan and lawrence counties. waay 31 called the company and asked what would happen if the samples came back positive. they say it depends on what chemicals are found. back in the 19-50's...the company said it was legal to dump the chemicals. however, they voluntarily stopped in 2000. dangerous hot temperatures are expected back in the tennessee valley for today.... the national weather service says the heat is the deadliest weather phenomenon. take a look at your screen. these are the most common symptoms of heat exhaustion. if you or someone with you has these symptoms get into a cool place and drink water. if the symptoms don't get better -- seek medical attention right away. heat exhaustion can quicky escalate to a heat-stroke... those symptoms are listed on your screen. if you think someone you are with is showing the signs of heat-stroke -- call 9- 1-1. until help arrives get the person into the shade or inside and try to cool