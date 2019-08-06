Speech to Text for A block of 5a 7-10-19

first at 5...governor ivey is making a trip to huntsville today. what shes expected to talk about in her annual alabama update. a well known real estate agent was arrested and charged for harassment. we walk you through what put russ russell behind bars. and a scottsboro teen is charged in his friends death. this morning we have reaction from the victims family and what lead up to the killing. good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's wednesday, july 10th. i'm will robinson-smith. and i'm alyssa martin. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what you need to know before heading out the door. rob? happening today-- governor kay ivey will be updating alabama on some key state issues.... and it's all happening right here in huntsville. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the update. casey? will...alyssa... governor ivey is coming to huntsville for her annual a scottsboro teen is now charged with manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed a friend with a stolen gun. 16-year-old jacob isbell was originally charged with first-degree assault -- but when 17-year-old anthony scott died from a gunshot wound to the head -- the charges against isbell were upgraded. this morning waay 31's rodneya ross is live with how scott's family is coping with is untimely death. live good morning will and alyssa...anthony scott's family tells us he should be getting ready for his senior football season -- but instead they're now planning his funeral. and while they're heartbroken over the loss of his life -- they're holding on to the memories they have of him. vo last week a group of teens were playing with stolen guns when the one jacob isbell was playing with went off hitting anthony scott in the mouth. the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died a day later. scottsboro police told us 16-year-old jacob isbell was arrested for the shooting -- with his charges being upgraded after scott died. police say the stolen gun was linked to several car break-ins and thefts in the area -- but they say scott was not involved in those crimes. that's something that brings comfort to his family as they prepare to bury him. pamela mitchem, anthony scott's mother "anthony was just a bright personality. he was so smart and so caring and he showed so much love to everybody." live scott's family told us they had met isbell in the past but have not had any contact with him since his arrest. we also learned scott recently became a father -- leaving behind a six-month-old baby girl. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. florence police arrested a man they say robbed a liquor store...and injured the store clerk. taylor ryan is charged with robbery and assault. police say he robbed the "package store" and assaulted the clerk during the robbery. ryan is now in the lauderdale county jail. happening now, the madison county sheriff's office is working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing several cars. the suspect you see on your screen is accused of stealing the cars on briar fork drive in moores mill. if you know who this man is -- call the madison county sheriff's office. before you head out the door...there's a few traffic alerts you need to be aware of. starting today--crews will close down lanes from old railroad bed road to u.s. highway 72. southbound traffic will have to drive on a single lane for about a quarter of a mile. the work will last until july 19th. a different traffic alert in huntsville happening tomorrow. traffic engineers with the city of huntsville will convert the intersection of cecil ashburn drive - sutton road and old big cove road to operate as an "all-way" stop until new signals are installed. the huntsville city school board approved changes to the student dress code policy.. for the upcoming school year...students have to tuck in anything oversized....including sweatshirts. the board defines "oversized" a anything three to four times your actual size. board members say this will reduce the smuggling of weapons. dangerously hot temperatures are taking over north alabama.... and firefighters say it can be a struggle to stay safe. the huntsville fire department says their men have to wear over 80 pounds of gear when fighting fires. the heat wave and weather conditions make it more difficult for firefighters. district 9 fire chief david "woody" whitman says he and his team are finding ways to beat the heat. chief david "woody" whitman, huntsville district 9 fire "while we're doing the job it's very difficult to stay cool but we try to stay hydrated pretty much all day which helps when we begin to do the job when the alarm goes off" to try and stay cool...chief whitman says the firefighters work in short spurts during fire and use ice and cold rags. he also says all the fire trucks are stocked with gatorade and extra ice. and to makre sure you stay cool....huntsville utilities is keeping an eye on the power grid system to make sure everything is working correctly during the heat wave. waay 31 reported back in may that the extreme heat was threatening huntsville utilities power grid's efficiency. but they said so far this summer -- that has not been an issue on your day morning. a man falls to his death in jackson county. we learned his identity and how he served our country. plus... reacting to threats from iran. what the highest u.s. military official has planned to protect