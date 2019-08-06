Speech to Text for C block of 430a 7-10-19

the colbert county animal shelter is in a funding crisis.... and needs more money to take care of the animals in the shelter. the shelter runs on donations for vet bills and animal food. organizers have set up a 5-k and 1 mile run this weekend to raise money. if you want more information on the fundraiser you can visit our website at waay-tv-dot-com. if you would like to adopt a pet for free....here's your chance. the animal shelter in huntsville is offering free adult cat and dog adoptions until july 20th. you can get a free collar, vaccinations , micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery for your new pets! it is open monday through saturday. the summer showcase in north alabama is right around the corner. several local businesses team up with malls to spotlight what the area has to offer. in decatur -- the event will be held at the decatur mall on july 18th from 2 to 5 pm. 53 local businesses will participate in the event and showcase local food, entertainment and more. on that same day....32 businesses at the florence mall will partake in the event. at both summer showcases -- there will be raffles, giveaways, and samples. the events will wrap up with the presentation of city "favorite awards" -- where people can vote for their favortie businesses. voting opens up a week before the event. a georgia pastor and father of 4 is fighitng cancer...but in a unique way. pastor stephen brinkman lived cancer-free for 10 years before his brain tumor returned earlier this year. now he takes a two-hour drive every morning to atlanta for treatment at the emory proton therapy center. doctors there do a proton therapy instead of traditional x-ray therapy and say its more accurate and healthier when trying to attack tumors. "minimizing the radiation to those areas would potentially allow us to minimize his longterm or permanent side-effects from radiation therapy. i still feel goo. still got good energy. i just need this treatment to work well. the emory facility is one of fewer than 30 proton therapy centers in the country. there are also centers in birmingham -- nashville -- and memphis. happening today, the women's world cup soccer team will parade down the streets of new york city. large crowds are expected to gather in celebration for the world champions. players will be showered with paper confetti from nearby office buildings. after the parade this morning, new york city's mayor bill deblasio will honor the team with symbolic keys to the city. governor kay ivey plans to visit the rocket city this afternoon. coming up in our 5 a-m hour -- we have a live report on what she's expected to announce and what else is on her agenda for today.