Speech to Text for B block of 430a 7-10-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

person is still missing. the madison county sheriff's office is helping teens drive more safe on the roads... and there's still time to sign up for courses. safety resource officers taught teens about the dangers of distracted driving at bob jones high. next week they will be at james clemens high school there are still four more programs this summer. to sign up, go to waay tv dot com and search for this story. new details on the delta air lines flight forced to make an emergency landing when one of the plane's engines failed. nearly 150 passengers were on the flight headed from atlanta to baltimore on monday. this is video from a passenger--as you can see a piece of the plane is bouncing around in the engine. passengers say they were about an hour into their flight when the pilot told them they were making an emergency landing. jose bahamonde- gonzalez / passenger: "the captain came on the loud speaker and said that we had lost an engine and that they were making preparations to have an emergency landing." mos passenger: "i pulled out my phone and i know i didnt have service. i just texted my mom i love you. i texted my dad i love you." the airline's team in atlanta is expected to evaluate the damaged part. obamacare's fate is under debate--in front of an appeals court in new orleans. most republicans, including president trump, are against obamacare yesterday - two of the three judges on the panel indicated they may agree with a lower court decison that called for striking down the entire law. robert henneke/texas public policy foundation "it is unconstitutiona l to mandate that people have to be forced to buy what the federal government tells them to do so." sarah lovenheim/commu nications adviser for ca attorney general "we will fight the administration tooth-and-nail for whatever comes next." the trump administration has been working on a different health care plan to replace obamacare... so far no official plan has been released. the u.s. army gave northrop grumman nearly 18-million dollars to help give soldiers better leverage during war. the grant money will upgrade target locator modules--that act as a fancy pair of binoculars. the technology helps them pinpoint targets in the sky and on the ground. these machines will be upgraded with northrop grumman's laser technology. northrup grumman also elected a new board chair. kathy warden was chosen.... she's been serving as the company's chief executive officer and president since january. she'll take over as board chair in august, when the current chair steps down. ford is recalling 58- thousand focus cars. the north american recall is to fix powertrain software issue. the company says it could cause a deformed fuel tank! the recall affects certain focus models between 2012 and 2017 with 2-liter g-d-i engines. right now -- the automaker said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.