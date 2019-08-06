Speech to Text for A block of 430a 7-10-19

good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's wednesday, july 10th. i'm will robinson-smith. and i'm alyssa martin. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what you need to know before heading out the door. rob? we're learning more about the well-known real estate broker who was arrested. we're also have a look at the alleged harrasment... here's pictures sent in from an anonymous viewer -- showing multiple incidents -- reportedly all over a parking spot. one of the biggest names in huntsville's real estate market -- russ russell -- who's real name is william russell -- spent less than two hours behind bars on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. waay 31's scottie kay found out what put him in jail in the first place - and spoke with people who say they witnessed it all unfold. chances are, you've seen one of these signs while driving down the road. "russ russell commercial real estate" is behind multiple multi- million dollar land sales in the area, and even more smaller property sales in huntsville and madison county. some of the current listings on the group's website include stores and office space. i spoke with people who work nearby told me they witnessed the reported harassment in the parking lot, and said it lasted several months. these people didn't want to go on camerasome saying they were afraid of some sort of retaliation. a viewer sent us this picture, saying it's a car russell rented with pictures he took of how the victim parked their car in the front windshield. we spoke with russell over the phone and he admitted to this and said the victim's parking caused "damaged" other vehicles. he also confessed to making a notebook with those pictures and sharing it with other tenants. he also admitted to posting a sign at the spot that said "parking instructions of america." currently in the parking lot, there is a sign posted that warns "one space per vehicle. violators subject to southern harassment." a nearby tenant sent us this picture of another sign they say russell posted in front of that parking spot. we've blurred it to protect the victim's identity but the sign demands the victim pick up her quote "cancer sticks and dog poop." russell told waay 31 the victim in this case is the worst tenant he's ever had. huntsville police say russell tried to have the spouse of the victim trespassed from the property and said the spouse was not allowed to "wear shorts" on the property. waay 31 reached out to the victim in this case, but i'm still waiting to hear back. this morning...waay 31 has the reaction from the family of 17-year old anthony scott -- who was shot and killed with a stolen gun. the mitchem family is still overwhelmed with emotions after the death of anthony scott -- who they say was a loving son, brother and father to a six month old girl. they family tells us scott was shot in the mouth... police are calling it an accidental shooting. the family says they want scott to be remembered for his smile... and the way he loved others. pamela mitchem, mother i just wish people could learn to love the way he did and to just look at the bright side the way he always did." elton mitchem, dad "we love him and we're gonna miss him." police say it was jacob isbell who shot him. the charges against him were upgraded to manslaughter. some members of the family tell waay 31 they had met isbell before -- but have not been in contact with him since he's been arrested. florence police arrested a man they say robbed a liquor store...and injured the store clerk. taylor ryan is charged with robbery and assault. police say he robbed the "package store" and assaulted the clerk during the robbery. ryan is now in the lauderdale county jail. happening now, the madison county sheriff's office is working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing several cars. the suspect you see on your screen is accused of stealing the cars on briar fork drive in moores mill. if you know who this man is -- call the madison county sheriff's office. before you head out the door...there's a few traffic alerts you need to be aware of. starting today--crews will close down lanes from old railroad bed road to u.s. highway 72. southbound traffic will have to drive on a single lane for about a quarter of a mile. the work will last until july 19th. a different traffic alert in huntsville happening tomorrow. traffic engineers with the city of huntsville will convert the intersection of cecil ashburn drive - sutton road and old big cove road to operate as an "all-way" stop until new signals are installed. the huntsville city school board approved changes to the student dress code policy.. for the upcoming school year...students have to tuck in anything oversized....including sweatshirts. the board defines "oversized" a anything three to four times your actual size. board members say this will reduce the smuggling of weapons. dangerous hot temperatures are taking over north alabama.... and firefighters say they struggle to stay safe. the huntsville fire department says their men have to wear over 80 pounds of gear when fighting fires. the heat wave and weather conditions make it more difficult for firefighters. district 9 fire chief david "woody" whitman says he and his team are finding ways to beat the heat. chief david "woody" whitman, huntsville district 9 fire "while we're doing the job it's very difficult to stay cool but we try to stay hydrated pretty much all day which helps when we begin to do the job when the alarm goes off" to try and stay cool...chief whitman says the firefighters work in short spurts during fire and use ice and cold rags. he also says all the fire trucks are stocked with gatorade and extra ice. and to makre sure you stay cool....huntsville utilities is keeping an eye on the power grid system to make sure everything is working correctly during the heat wave. waay 31 reported back in may that the extreme heat was threatening huntsville utilities power grid's efficiency. but they said so far this summer -- that has not been an issue dangerous hot temperatures are expected back in the tennessee valley for today.... the national weather service says the heat is the deadliest weather phenomenon. take a look at your screen. these are the most common symptoms of heat exhaustion. if you or someone with you has these symptoms get into a cool place and drink water. if the symptoms don't get better -- seek medical attention right away. heat exhaustion can quicky escalate to a heat-stroke... those symptoms are listed on your screen. if you think someone you are with is showing the signs of heat-stroke -- call 9- 1-1. until help arrives get the person into the shade or inside and try to cool the person anyway you can.. like meteorologist rob elvington has been saying...a heating advisory has been issued for today. to stay up to date on the latest warnings -- download the waay 31 storm tracker weather app! it is free for all