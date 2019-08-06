Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Students first day back

happening right now ... 3 more north alabama school districts are heading back to class! you're taking a live look in tuscumbia where tuscumbia city schools are focusing on education and safety this academic year, plus a lot more. waay31's breken terry joins us live from deshler high school with new project happening at the school, breken? yeah guys i'm here at deshler high schools football field and every time there is a lot of rain this field floods and so does cave street which creates soggy playing conditions for athletes. so the school system is now doing a flood mitigation plan and actually building a retention pond off to the side here. they're fixing the field and track. that will help this field drain quickly. in total it cost a little over 1.5 million. the school system has also added engineering and agriculture to their career tech program along with more ap courses. in tuscumbia bt waay31.