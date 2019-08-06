Clear

Possible shooting investigation.

Possible shooting investigation .

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Possible shooting investigation.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a live picture of a breaking news scene in south huntsville ... where police say a man fired his gun at someone who was breaking into a car. it all happened just after 4am on south memorial parkway ... just south of meadowbrook drive. waay 31'srodneya ross got to the scene minutes after the call came out... rodenya, what can you tell us right now?
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events