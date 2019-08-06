Speech to Text for Students heading back to class.

today 3 more north alabama school districts will head back to class! you're taking a live look at albertville city elementary! ... where in just a few hours ... a brand new school year will begin! also students at franklin county and tuscumbia city schools will start a brand new year in just a few hours. waay 31's casey albritton is live at albertville elementary.. casey -- good morning. parents are allowed to drop their kids off here between 7 and 7:35 a-m. this morning there could be some backups as more families are on the roads. but albertville elementary has a plan to make drop-off easier. they posted this map on their facebook page... outlining where parents should bring their kids based off of which grade they are in. the big thing to remember - west end road will be one way ... if you're entering from whitesville. they also want you to remember ... all your kids can be dropped off with the youngest child. you don't need to make multiple stops. as the morning continues, i'll be keeping an eye on the traffic and buses... to make sure everything is running smoothly. and i'll be talking with the superintendent later this morning. live in albertville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.