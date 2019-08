Speech to Text for Grass Stains win Gold!!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and a big congrats is in order for the grass stains!!! the 10 and under boys club won gold at the 2019 state games of america!! they qualified after winning the state games that were in huntsville in june. the team is compiled of two local soccer clubs, huntsville football club and a-y-s-o.