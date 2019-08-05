Speech to Text for North Jackson Chiefs have new attitude

cross talk north jackson chiefs have been embracing the afternoon heat alll summer, so when school starts wednesday, there's no adjustment for the players... but things have been tweaked in stevenson since chandler tygard took over as head coach... tygard says he knew taking over the progam he can't fill the spot of the touchdown leader of alabama, lee witherspoon. but he could fill this team with new goals and a new culture. all summer tygard has been revamping north jackson football, re- instating its old glory with a modern twist. new locker room, new helmets, new practice jerseys, new attitude when it comes to having fun on the field. it's a lot more new aged i guess, than what we've done in the past. it used to be this huge stadium back here was full every friday, that's what we are trying to get back to.that's what i'm really excitedf about the chiefs have four starters returning, one is center, and linebacker alex quarles. the senior says the feeling of friday nights under the lights makes the long summer days worth it. its been hot, its been really hot, but we've been getting it done though. we are young, but we are going