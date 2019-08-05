Speech to Text for Spotting Threats on Social Media Before They Become Reality

tonight -- the nation still mourns those we lost in the deadly mass shootings over the weekend. 31 people died after two mass shootings in el paso, texas and dayton, ohio. now people are lighting candles for the victims -- as america looks for a light to guide them towards change. not far across the state line from el paso is las cruses. you're taking a live look at a vigil being held in honor of the shooting victims. in el paso -- a ceremony held at horizon high school to honor javier amir rodriguez. he was just 15 when he was shot and killed. and in dayton -- the community came together to talk about the loved ones they lost... but said they won't be forgotten -- and their deaths won't be in vain. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. part of president trumps 5 point plan to stop mass shootings in america calls for federal... state... and local law enforcement agencies to monitor social media... to help identify people who might become threats... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out how achievable it is for law enforcement to crack down on posts that promote violence and hate. huntsville police tell me with the right tools... they could identify hate speech or threats of violence on social media better... the biggest challenge would be identifying who is and is not a legitimate threat to public safety... because there are so much of these types of posts on social media... people i'm speaking with in huntsville... say they see those type of posts all the time... when nya gordon and her friends scroll through social media sites on their phones... they see hatred of all kinds... and in some cases... worry social media can help foster these ideas that could lead to violence... nya gordon/lives in huntsville "i feel like that spreads it to where certain cases like that can happen." police say the el paso shooter is linked to a website called 8-chan... which has been called quote -- a cesspool of hate -- by tech company cloudflare... who cut business ties with the website early this morning... gordon tells me she supports president trumps plan...and would like social media to be monitored more often by law enforcement. nya gordon/lives in huntsville "people constantly checking it making sure things like that aren't being posted and said." scott griffin also supports a crackdown on posts about violence and hatred on social media sites... but says its a fine line to walk... because of the 1st amendment... scott griffin/lives in huntsville "while free speech is important you don't want to give somebody a platform to spew hatred in an environment where they're going to be championed for that." griffin says cutting these types of posts from social media could help prevent mass shootings... scott griffin/lives in huntsville "i think shining a light on that hatred so that people are aware of it and get rid of it is a good idea." the website where the el paso shooter is accused of posting his manifesto minutes before he opened fire was taken off the internet today after a london based company cut their access to the internet. reporting live in huntsville...