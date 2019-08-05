Speech to Text for From Arab to UNA

una athletes are back in their fall routine. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is in florence talking to one freshman volleyball player from arab. ll: heading off to college for the first time can be both exciting and kind of scary all at the same time, but imagine also being an athlete at your university. now you've got to balance a new school, and the work load, as well as everything for your sport. for arab alum anna katherine griggs that's something she's learning as she transitions from high school to college level volleyball. sot: "it's really awesome. it's definitely a step up going from such a smaller level to such a bigger level coming from a small school to college level, but i'm really excited about it. especially being here with other freshman and we're all starting out on the same page i think it's really going to be a good year." una's volleyball team is quite possibly the youngest team in the atlantic sun conference this year with 10 true freshman on its roster, plus this lions team has the most alabama natives on it with five; three of which are from the tennessee valley. griggs says she excited to be part of a new tradition of bringing alabama players to una. sot: "i really enjoy it because i see a lot of familiar faces too who i've played against or i've seen play and so that's always a good feeling to come here and kind of have that familiar faces here, so i really enjoy that and all of us starting out in the same place." ll: the lions volleyball teams first match up this season is an exhibition game against tennessee state on august 20th, with their first true game following ten days later against belmont up in nashville. we'll be on the lookout for anna katherine and the other ladies from the tennessee valley as the season goes on. reporting in florence, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. ad-lib sports cross talk