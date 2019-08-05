Speech to Text for One Person Injured When SUV Crashes Into Home

tonight we're learning no charges are expected after a s-u-v crashed into a home! it happened on mastin lake road at fay street in north huntsville. one person in the suv was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. waay 31's sydney martin talked to the home's property manager. she learned if it wasn't for school starting today...the family who rents the home would have been inside when the wreck happened. karnice holloway, property manager,"if school wouldn't have started today her son would have been in his room probably." karnice holloway told me she's the property manager for the home on mastin lake road that a dark green tahoe hit on monday... karnice holloway, property manager, "it's between two trees. that are about 10 feet apart, 12 feet apart. it's through the neighbors driveway, and it went straight the garage and knocked some of the brick off on the side." holloway shared with me that firefighters who responded said witnesses told them neither the driver nor passenger were buckled up when it went barreling of the road. huntsville police said both left the scene by the time officers arrived. but later learned the driver and passenger left to go to the hospital. the renter of the home was too shaken to talk on camera about the incident...and is a teacher in huntsville so she had to leave school early on the first day back.. everyone said they're relieved the family wasn't home when the wreck happened. karnice holloway, property manager,"it went straight through the bedroom. her son's shoes are lined up where he left him when he went to school this morning. it pushed the bed away. everything. it could have been a very different outcome." and holloway told me she hopes it's a reminder for drivers to slow down. karnice holloway, property manager,"slow down. don't text and drive. pay attention cause other lives are in jeopardy." "syd, "the suv caused such extensive damage to the home that the family can't stay there or go inside. however, they're receiving assistance from the red cross. in huntsville sm waay 31 news."