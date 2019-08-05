Speech to Text for School District Seeking Bus Drivers

for the first full week of school. new at six, the first day of school came with some challenges in limestone county. one of the biggest challenges was the shortage of bus drivers. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with why the school district is now pleading for people to apply. scottie? the first day of school today reminded limestone county school transportation officials of their extreme bus driver shortage, as many non-bus drivers had to fill in where they were needed. this comes after sixteen bus drivers retired and their spots haven't been filled. and right now, transportation officials tell me they only have one substitute bus driver, when they really need at least four or five. they're also looking to hire more bus aides. they don't have an exact number of drivers or aides they'd like to have, but are encouraging folks to apply. they've even raised the driver pay from fifty to seventy dollars a day. "we've had secretaries serve as aides to help us get by. our mechanic staff here, our driver trainers, myselfwe all drive when called upon, and that happens a lot. so, we are just short-handed right now and we need the public to come in and get involved with their school process, and we'll help them all the way through it. we just need them to be willing to come and work and train." officials say there will be bus-driving classes offered in the next few weeks, and say this is a great opportunity for parents and grandparents to get involved in the school system. reporting live in limestone county,