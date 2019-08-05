Speech to Text for Parents Nervous In Wake Of Mass Shooting

after our show. with the mass shootings in dayton ohio and el paso texas leaving 31 dead - some parents in north alabama are on edge with a new school year starting. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with parents about the need for safety in their schools. some parents i talked to today told me they know a shooting can happen anywhere. with arab city schools starting back in just two days... they want to make sure their kids are being taken care of. hank linsky, grandparent "they are children and they shouldn't have to be afraid of going to school and just being safe," hank linsky is the grandparent of a child who is apart of the arab school system. he told me arab city schools does a good job of keeping everyone safe but feels as though more could be done. hank linsky, grandparent "i think that we need to provide guards and they need to be, if it's a large school, larger number of guards," arab city schools new interm superintendent, stacie pace told me student safety is their number one priority. she said all schools in the city have a school resource officer. stacie pace, arab city schools interim superintendent "it's something we always want to be aware of and make sure we're on top of and we want our kids to be safe," pace also told me she and arab city teachers just went through school safety training. stacie pace, arab city schools interim superintendent "we're currently updating all of our safety plans sharing those with all our faculty," linsky told me the one thing he loves about the city of arab is the police presence. just seeing them around the city makes him feel safer. hank linsky, grandparent "i appreciate the police coming by here and arab always has done a pretty job of that" students in arab city schools train for emergency situations every month to keep them prepared. reporting in arab, alexis scott waay-31 news pace told us the a-rab city school board will begin the process of looking for a new superintendent soon. for now, they are making sure everything is in order for the first