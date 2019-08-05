Speech to Text for City Police Respond To Weekend Attacks

new at 6 -- in light of this weekend's shootings, huntsville police are focused on highly populated areas, including the entertainment district. officers understand these events cause fear in the community, but want people to know they are prepared and ready to respond in the event of an emergency. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now outside the police station with what our law enforcement are saying after those horrific attacks. both attacks over the weekend were in areas that we have here in huntsville. a walmart and a nightlife district. police officers close downtown huntsville streets in the entertainment district each weekend, and events like this only strengthen the importance to be ready. take pkg: take sot: lt. michael johnson - huntsville police "generally the american police officer is trained to expect the unexpected" thats the motto huntsville police lieutenant michael johnson says each police over is taught. and it applies... now more than ever. over the weekend, 31 people died after two mass shootings in el paso, texas and dayton, ohio. farhan kahn has seen the news, and can't stop thinking about it. take sot: farhan kahn - works in huntsville "alot of people like myself and everyday americans, working hard everyday, we're scared to see what's going on" the horrifying event in dayton happened in the nightlife district early sunday morning, with people leaving the bar. it's what farhan kahn says people do every weekend in downtown huntsville, but thinks it could change. take sot: farhan kahn - works in huntsville "people are scared now, people don't know what to do, people don't know if they want to go and have a good time" the dayton gunman murdered 9 people, before being killed by police within 30 seconds. johnson told me he believes his team has the capability to respond that quickly. take sot: lt. michael johnson - huntsville police "i think actually it was around 30 seconds, we'd like to think that our entertainment district and bigger commercial areas have that same type of response time" johnson says the shootings will not force huntsville police to increase officers at night or how they prepare them because they already train for anything suspicious. huntsville will follow the plan in place to keep you safe. take sot: lt. michael johnson - huntsville police "these places that were attacked were large areas where alot of people gather, and thats what we are going to try to do, remain highly visible and narrow down response time in case something like that does happen" huntsville police want to emphasize the public to be aware of your surroundings. if you ever see something suspicious, say something and report it to police. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.