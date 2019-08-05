Speech to Text for Back-To-School Bus Routes

sync with school times. new at five, we're finding out that buses in limestone county were running behind today due to mechanical issues. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with what transportation officials are saying. scottie? bus riders here at elkmont high school were just picked up a little more than an hour ago. school officials are hoping there won't be any issues with the commute home, after they faced a few challenges this morning. according to transportation officials with the limestone county school district, there were nine buses that were late to their schools this morning. that's out of 132 total buses. officials say the delays were caused by mechanical issues with some of the older buses. all of the affected buses are at least ten years old. they tell me the buses didn't run as much over the summer, and that sitting around can impact them. officials say the buses are safe, and were worked on during the school day today, so that they would be ready for the afternoon routes. so far, they've had one reported break-down this afternoon. it was one of the buses that had issues this morning. it will now have to be taken out of the daily routes we were in a cycle where we bought ten buses per year, but we've not been able to do that for the last three years. so, that's put a strain on us as far as the age of our fleet goes. buses that would normally be sold out, even in our system, are still on the road. it doesn't mean they're not safe or that they can't run, it just means they're older and that's when you have the mechanical issues. after a few more days on the road, officials say they expect the buses to be running smoothly again, with no issues. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news