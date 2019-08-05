Speech to Text for First Day Of School Ride Along

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

12 and 20 dollars. we continue our team coverage with waay 31's sydney martin. she rode with a huntsville police officer who was out monitoring school zones this morning? sydney? dan, najahe-- huntsville police has a zero tolerance policy for speeding in school zones...and the officer i rode with clocked many people hitting the gas a little to hard here along meridian street. david broom, huntsville police officer "the reason i stopped you is because you were going 36 in a school zone in a 25 mile per hour zone. did you realize you were speeding this morning?" officer david broom is a part of huntsville police's traffic task force. "officer: where you headed to this morning? driver: just school. officer: just school? driver: i'm kinda late. officer: okay. how are you going to be late on your first day?" his assignment monday morning, to make sure all students for lee high school and martin luther king elementary got to school safely. nats of typing on computer those who broke the law got a ticket. "driver go to the right. go to the right. watch out for other traffic." he stopped 4 drivers in 45 minutes. all of them admitted to officer broom they were speeding...something he said isn't acceptable. david broom, huntsville police officer "there are signs that are flashing. that indicate that it's a school zone. they're right above the road. or right beside the road. and people will say many times they didn't know it was a school zone but there is not much more we can do." about 10 minutes prior to the school zone sign activating...we clocked a driver going nearly double the speed limit on meridian street..... david broom, huntsville police officer "it could have been dangerous then too. i mean just because it's not a school zone doesn't mean there aren't people walking or pulling out of side roads. at 77 on a 4 lane road that's 40 mph road that's highly excessive." broom's supervisor was also on patrol monday morning. he warned all drivers to be aware of the speed limit. sgt. stephen anderson, huntsville police, "we all know how our kids do they get distracted and they aren't thinking about the cars driving by. it just takes a split second for a child to be out in the roadway and a car driving by for something terrible terrible to happen." now-- huntsville police told me a ticket for speeding in a school zone will cost drivers more than 200 dollars. and officers will be out patrolling all year long. live in